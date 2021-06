If you exercise regularly, you undoubtedly want to get the most out of your efforts. The same is true for athletes and their sport of choice as they push their bodies to perform at their best. While athletes can do well without taking supplements, they may help provide the boost they need to meet their goals in certain situations. For this reason, we asked Sami Kauffman, MA, RD, CSSD, LD, sports dietitian, Parkview Sports Medicine, to walk us through the three supplements she recommends for athletes when used properly.