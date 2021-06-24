So many scapegoats
History tells us that the human animal requires a scapegoat on which to vent all their fears. The only thing that changes is who is behind that bush. From early Bible fables to current day, somebody has to burden the blame for our failures. The list seems endless: Women, Jews, gay people, the Irish, Protestants, Catholics, Muslims, Atheists, Latin people, Asian people, Black people, transgendered people, and so it goes. Redheads were deemed witches and were killed. Jews are constant targets, being run out of many countries throughout history. America turned back Jews to meet their fate under the Third Reich in WW2. Women couldn’t vote until 1920. Some religious quacks still blame them for the world’s sins. Blacks were treated as something less than human and to some extent, still are.www.midfloridanewspapers.com