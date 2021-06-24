So many scapegoats

The media have been in an uproar over the U.S. Bishops’ vote to create a document on Eucharistic consistency. That phrase basically means the faithful should be consistent concerning what they believe and how they conduct their lives. Sounds simple, but the underlying intent, which most articles focus on, is whether it’s a document that will give bishops nationwide the theological muscle to deny Catholic politicians like President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Holy Communion for supporting abortion rights. But there’s a problem here. Most Catholics don’t believe, or are ignorant, of what the Church teaches about the Eucharist. In 2019, a Pew study revealed that only a third of Catholics believe that the bread and wine are transformed during the Mass into the actual Body and Blood of Jesus Christ, as the Church teaches. So clearly two thirds, believe what the Protestants teach, which is the elements represent the Body and Blood. So Bishops have to do more than create a document. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, San Francisco’s Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, explains what the bishops did, and what they did not do. He also answers critics in Congress – about 60 Catholic Democrats, who issued a Statement of Issues lambasting the Bishops over their decision. As the saying goes, Religion and Politics make odd bedfellows. And nowhere has that become more apparent than this current divisiveness within Catholicism.