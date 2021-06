Shortly after World War II in 1945, the USSR occupation began limiting the freedom of East Germans to travel into West Germany. At first, the restrictions were mild, much as we’re seeing in countries like the US today – more red tape, longer waits, etc. Not so much a ban on travel as a nuisance. Today, as in Germany in 1945, the would-be traveler is getting used to the idea of gaining approval to travel. Just a formality, folks, sorry for the inconvenience.