Central Florida man who fled country after 2007 deadly crash apprehended in Mexico

A Central Florida man who faced criminal prosecution for DUI manslaughter after a crash in 2007, but fled the country, is back in the country nearly 14 years later. A crash on U.S. Highway 27 on June 30, 2007 just north of County Line Road in Avon Park near the Polk County-Highlands County border killed Danny and Patricia McCown, both 59, of Avon Park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.