Labor Issues

In The Wake Of The Pandemic, Workers Are Reestablishing Their Values — By Quitting

By Andrea Hsu
WAMU
 6 days ago

In the wake of the pandemic, workers are quitting their jobs in record numbers. Some say they want to work less and enjoy life more. Others simply don’t want to sit in an office full-time. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

wamu.org
