Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senators to pitch bipartisan infrastructure plan to Biden

By LISA MASCARO and KEVIN FREKING
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SkK0z_0adodpfg00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A bipartisan gang of senators is seeking President Joe Biden's support for a $953 billion infrastructure plan, raising hopes for a breakthrough agreement after arduous negotiations on his top legislative priority.

Biden has invited members of the group of 21 senators, Republicans and Democrats, to the White House on Thursday. The pared-down plan, with $559 billion in new spending, has rare bipartisan backing and could open the door to the president’s more sweeping $4 trillion proposals.

The senators have struggled over how to pay for the new spending. The tentative framework dipped by $20 billion after a shift in funds for broadband internet, according to details from a person familiar with the proposal who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the negotiations.

The White House and Democratic leaders cast the bipartisan proposal as a positive development. Biden’s top aides had met with senators for back-to-back meetings on Capitol Hill and later huddled with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“We’re very excited about the prospect of a bipartisan agreement,” Pelosi said Wednesday night. The president's press secretary, Jen Psaki, said Biden had called for the meeting at the White House and that the group had made progress “towards an outline of a potential agreement.”

One member of the group, Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, said it was time for the group to reach out to other senators for support.

“In good faith, we tried to get there. We didn’t agree on everything, but we were able to get there,” Portman told reporters on Capitol Hill as he left a Wednesday evening meeting with the other senators and the White House team.

Biden has sought $1.7 trillion in his American Jobs Plan, part of nearly $4 trillion in broad infrastructure spending on roads, bridges and broadband internet but also the so-called care economy of child care centers, hospitals and elder care.

With Republicans opposed to Biden's proposed corporate tax rate increase, from 21% to 28%, the group has looked at other ways to raise revenue. Biden rejected their idea to allow gas taxes paid at the pump to rise with inflation, viewing it as a financial burden on American drivers.

Psaki said the senior staff to the president had two productive meetings with the bipartisan group at the Capitol. The White House team was huddled late into the evening with the Democratic leaders.

The White House said Pelosi and Schumer and the top administration aides agreed on Biden's goal of infrastructure investments without raising taxes on anyone who makes under $400,000.

According to a White House readout of the meeting, the leaders talked with acting Budget Director Shalanda Young, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and Domestic Policy Council Director Susan Rice, and they discussed the two-track approach ahead — a reference to the smaller bipartisan deal emerging from the group alongside a more sweeping plan of Democratic priorities that Congress is now drafting.

Schumer said the leaders “support the concepts” they have heard from the bipartisan negotiations.

The Democratic leaders also insisted on the two-part process ahead, starting with initial votes in July to consider the bipartisan deal and to launch the lengthy procedure for the Democrats' proposal, now drafted at nearly $6 trillion.

The Democrats' bigger proposal would run through the budget reconciliation process, which would allow passage of Biden's priorities by majority vote, without the need for support from Republicans to overcome the Senate's 60-vote threshold. It would require multiple rounds of voting that are likely to extend into fall.

Schumer said, “One can’t be done without the other.”

That's a signal to both parties of the road ahead. Liberal Democrats have been wary of the bipartisan effort because they see it as insufficient and worry it will take the place of Biden's bigger plan. Republicans are also skeptical of passing a bipartisan bill only to be faced with an even bigger Democratic plan.

“We got our framework. We’re going to the White House," Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., told reporters. “We wouldn’t be going to the White House if we didn’t think it has broad-based support.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
994K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Brian Deese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Economy#Ap#Republicans#Democrats#The White House#Democratic#Capitol Hill#American Jobs Plan#Budget#National Economic Council#Domestic Policy Council#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

McConnell urges Biden to rebuke Dems for holding infrastructure ‘hostage’

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell lambasted Democrats’ congressional leaders Monday for holding a bipartisan infrastructure plan “hostage” until a big-spending social bill passes along party lines, as President Biden prepared to promote his rickety deal in the Midwest. Mr. McConnell, Kentucky Republican, rebuked Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New...
Seattle, WAPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

The White House is trying to argue that Republicans support defunding the police. No, really

President Joe Biden’s administration is trying to argue that it is Republicans, not Democrats, who support defunding the police. Don’t laugh. They really mean it. White House press secretary Jen Psaki, senior adviser Cedric Richmond, and rapid response director Mike Gwin have all now asserted that Republicans are the party of the “defund the police” movement. Their logic? The GOP voted against Biden’s bloated, partisan “relief” bill passed earlier this year, and that bill included some funding for localities to hire more police officers.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden, Pelosi on collision course

President Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) are on a collision course, at least at the moment, as they race to realize their sweeping infrastructure agenda heading into next year's midterm elections. The two Democratic heavyweights face identical pressures, as both are under enormous strain from their party’s liberal base...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Mark Warner emerges as moderates' dealmaker-in-chief

As Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain navigate the legislative minefield of the next few months, they'll often turn to a moderate Democrat who gets far less ink than Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) or Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). The big picture: Sen. Mark...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Bill Cassidy: My wife says roads and bridges are 'a woman's problem' because women are 'doing the shopping'

Sen. Bill Cassidy says his wife would support the new bipartisan infrastructure proposal because roads and bridges are a "woman's problem." The Louisiana Republican, an architect of the bipartisan infrastructure deal negotiated by 21 senators and championed by President Joe Biden, said his wife viewed access to adequate transportation as a "woman's problem" because women are often the household members who are "taking children to schools or doing the shopping."
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

Sen. Cassidy Says McConnell 'Will Be For' Biden's $1 Billion Infrastructure Bill—But Big Opposition Remains

A slew of Republicans Sunday came out in support of the bipartisan infrastructure framework released Thursday, with Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) even saying Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) would likely be on board, but Democratic hesitancy to move on infrastructure without simultaneously authorizing spending for other priorities could mean negotiations drag into next year.