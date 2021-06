JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – Legislative Session has ended, and it’s now time for Governor Mike Parson to pick up his pen and sign the bills that were sent to his desk by the General Assembly. One of those bills was House Bill 85, otherwise known as the Second Amendment Preservation Act. This bill is meant to protect Missouri citizens from gross federal overreach and protect our Second Amendment rights. It also reaffirms the duty of our courts and law enforcement agencies to protect the rights of law-abiding gun owners, and states that no public officer or employee of the state has the authority to enforce or attempt to enforce federal gun laws that violate our constitutional right to bear arms.