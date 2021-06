New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed the Senate filibuster on Sunday and insisted nations around the globe are “fine” with using simple majorities. Debate over the use of the filibuster has intensified with Democrats in recent weeks after stiff challenges to H.R. 1, a Democratic bill to overhaul the nation’s election system, by Republicans have left the legislation doomed to die in Congress. Ocasio-Cortez took aim at a recent op-ed by Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, which defended the filibuster process as a way to counter Republican majorities in the future.