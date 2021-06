Trump is promoting the candidacy of a former White House staffer who hopes to unseat GOP Congressmen Anthony Gonzalez, who voted to impeach Trump. The last time Donald Trump held a political rally was on January 6, the day a mob supporting him attacked the U.S. Capitol. But yesterday, he was on the campaign trail again on behalf of a congressional candidate challenging a Republican who voted to impeach Trump. It was also his first rally as an ex-president. NPR's Don Gonyea reports from Wellington, Ohio.