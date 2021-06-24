Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Virginia Rep. Spanberger Co-Sponsors Bill to Help People Transition from Unemployment Benefits to Jobs

By Eric Burk
tennesseestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger (D-Virginia-07) is co-sponsoring a bill that would provide $180 per week through Labor Day to people who get jobs after being unemployed. The Strengthening Unemployment Programs to Provide Opportunities for Recovery and Training (SUPPORT) for New Workers Act is meant to incentivize people to return to work who are currently receiving unemployment benefits, including an extra $300 federal pandemic unemployment benefit.

tennesseestar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
Person
Mikie Sherrill
Person
Peter Meijer
Person
Elaine Luria
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Insurance#West Michigan#Virginians#Republicans#Democrats#Covid#Americans#Travel Association#Vrlta#The Virginia Star#The Star News Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Business
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
Gloucester County, VAPosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court won't hear dispute over bathrooms for transgender students

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the issue of whether the nation's schools must allow students to use the bathroom that match their gender identities. The court declined, without comment, to hear the case of Gavin Grimm, who has been at the center of a long legal battle with the school board in Gloucester County, Virginia. Grimm was born female but identified as male after his freshman year in high school, legally changing his name and beginning hormone therapy.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi may include Republican on Jan. 6 select committee

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is "seriously considering" including a Republican among her appointments to the new select committee dedicated to investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, an aide said Monday. Under the resolution to create the panel, Pelosi would appoint eight members, while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) would name...