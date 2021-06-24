Osseo School Board Introduces New Gender Inclusion Policy
The Osseo Area school board has been pushing to introduce a new Gender Inclusion Policy for the Osseo District 279, which they say would help to create a new inclusive space for students of all genders, gender identities, gender nonconformities, and sexual orientations. The proposed policy reads that the school district will, “Respect all students’ sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and gender nonconformity.” The policy also says that the school will no longer allow for activities that separate the students by gender.tennesseestar.com