Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Osseo School Board Introduces New Gender Inclusion Policy

By Hayley Tschetter
tennesseestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Osseo Area school board has been pushing to introduce a new Gender Inclusion Policy for the Osseo District 279, which they say would help to create a new inclusive space for students of all genders, gender identities, gender nonconformities, and sexual orientations. The proposed policy reads that the school district will, “Respect all students’ sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and gender nonconformity.” The policy also says that the school will no longer allow for activities that separate the students by gender.

tennesseestar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender Dysphoria#Gender Transition#Gender Pronouns#Gender Expression#Osseo Area#The College Fix#Communications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Clarinda, IAclarindaherald.com

School Board reviews public comment policy

During meetings of the Clarinda Board of Education in May, some individuals who attended commented on school district operations and expressed opinions about directors and administrative personnel. “People have the right to say whatever they would like, and I will never argue against the right to do so,” Greg Jones,...
Societymumsnet.com

Work Gender Diversity Policy Consultations

I work in a large public sector organisation. I'd checked that it wasn't a Stonewall Diversity Champion, and it wasn't on the list. A policy has been circulated for consultation "Gender Diversity Equality and Inclusion Policy". It mistates the law, and seems to have misunderstood the concept of Equality Impact Assessment - saying for everything "positive or no impact".
Summit County, COSummit Daily News

New interim superintendent nominated by Summit school board

The Summit School District Board of Education unanimously nominated Roy G. Crawford to fill the position of interim superintendent for the 2020-21 school year. During interviews with the three finalists Monday, June 14, the board asked questions regarding finalists’ experience working with strategic plans and school boards, retaining staff, building partnerships and bringing the community together amid conflicting opinions.
Nashville, TNWSMV

New mask policy for Metro Schools starts today

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Today, a new mask policy goes into effect for Metro School's Promising Scholars program. The protocol will allow students and staff to remove their mask outdoors and while socially distancing in classrooms. When socially distancing isn't possible, students will have to keep their masks on. This includes...
Wooster, OHDaily Record

Schantz is Wooster City Schools new board member

WOOSTER In a quick three-minute session Thursday evening, the Wooster City Schools Board of Education unanimously elected its newest member - Danielle (Danni) Schantz. After the meeting, Schantz expressed excitement about serving during a time of great change in the district. While change could be viewed negatively, she said, she...
Educationenquirerjournal.com

Willis proposes allowing school board to choose mask policy

This week, Representative David Willis (R-Union) proposed committee substitute language for Senate Bill 173. The new language will give local school bodies exclusive authority to determine masking protocol for the upcoming 2021-22 school year. Currently, all guidelines related to face coverings are set by Governor Roy Cooper's Administration. “Decisions about...
Chesterfield, VAchesterfieldobserver.com

Letters: School Board’s response to CRT, mask policy disappoints

I could not be more disappointed in the statements made by our School Board at its June 1 meeting. The meeting began with a statement by Chairman Ryan Harter that CCPS does not support critical race theory [“School Board chair: Critical race theory not part of CCPS curriculum,” June 9]. To my knowledge, there has been no discussion or analysis of this curriculum and its merits to our students. I do know that there are great swaths of American history I did not learn in Virginia schools. I also know that attacks on critical race theory are popular among partisan media personalities. Mr. Harter’s statement seemed to have less to do with education and more to do with pandering.
InternetMontgomery News

Letter to the editor: Keep school board members in social media policy

I am strongly against the changes made to the Social Media Policy the Pennridge School Board presented at this past June 16th meeting. During the Board's discussion at the first Social Media Policy reading at the June 1st meeting it was requested by the directors to remove -- carve out -- all references to School Directors.
KidsClayton News Daily

How to create a gender-inclusive environment for our kids

Gender reveal parties. Boys don't cry. That color is for girls. That bathroom is for boys. That sport is only for "real" girls. That's not the right clothing section, toy, partner, door, major, job or life for you. We are taught before we are even born that there are strict...
Solana Beach, CAranchosantafereview.com

Solana Beach School District board approves new equity policy

The Solana Beach School District approved its new policy on diversity, equity and inclusion at its June 17 meeting. The policy aims to create classroom and school environments where all children feel safe, valued, respected and included and " to ensure equitable access and opportunity for all students.”. “We have...
Providence, RIProvidence Business News

RWU School of Law introduces required course on race and the law

BRISTOL – Roger Williams University School of Law announced Monday that it will introduce a new required course for students that will focus on race and the law. The course, titled “Race & the Foundations of American Law,” will give students some grounding in the historical perspective of the structures of the law and systemic inequities that exist within the law, RWU School of Law Dean Gregory W. Bowman told Providence Business News.
Waterloo, WIhngnews.com

Waterloo School Board eyes pair of policies related to conduct

The Waterloo School Board took a look at a pair of policies directly relating to the board members during a special June 23 meeting. Policy 161 outlines board member authority and responsibility and Policy 165 is a code of ethics for board members. President Nancy Thompson felt board members had...