Native American Owned Construction Business Equipment Vandalized to ‘Support Native Americans’

By Hayley Tschetter
tennesseestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Native American man who owns a construction company, Gordon Construction, spoke out against those who destroyed his equipment and claimed to speak for Native Americans. Matt Gordon, a Native American, owns one of the construction companies contracted to help finish the Line 3 project, a pipeline carrying oil from Canada into the United States.

