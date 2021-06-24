Cancel
Springfield, VT

Springfield Food Co-op opens their new location

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Food Co-op officially opened their new store June 10, moving from their location on River Street to their updated and larger store at 6 Main Street in downtown Springfield. The new building offers a larger selection of their great products and pre-made foods, as well as an outdoor seating area. Whether you’re a member or not, stop by and check it out – everyone is welcome! Their hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

