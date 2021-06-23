Back to learning: Tips to avoid a heavy load

HOUSTON, TX — An expert from Texas A&M AgriLife shares his thought on what you can do to beat the heat as the outdoor increases this summer. A possible threat of exhaustion or heatstroke is lurking behind the constantly high temperature of the summer. “Now that we’re getting into summertime temperatures, and people are looking to stay active outdoors, there are a few basic signs and tips to help be aware of the risks for heat-related illness or hyperthermia,” said Mark Faries, a state health specialist in the agency’s Family and Community Health Unit from A&M AgriLife. “Awareness is important with exposure to a higher heat index or heatwaves, especially for those who might be at higher risk of heat illness.”