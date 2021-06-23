Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Back to learning: Tips to avoid a heavy load

By Brandpoint (BPT)
marysvilleonline.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - The classroom environment changed tremendously throughout the pandemic, with many children studying at home full- or part-time. This meant additional gear for many, such as tablets and workbooks, while some items like backpacks went unused while studying remotely. As millions of students head back to the classroom for the start of the 2021/22 school year, backpacks will be a necessity again, and experts have some advice to ensure a safer start to the school year.

www.marysvilleonline.net
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Textbook#Bpt#Faaos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Columbus, OHcolumbusparent.com

Tips to Help Students Avoid the Summer Slide

Summer’s here and your kids are happy—there’s no school, more free time and, if Mom or Dad allow it, even a later bedtime. But there’s also a need to keep skills sharp so kids head back to school in August ready for the new academic year. If you’re looking for...
KidsPosted by
92.7 WOBM

7 great tips for kids to avoid certain injuries this summer

Now that kids are on summer vacation in New Jersey, it's time for them to enjoy playing outdoors again. But with that comes some common injuries that orthopedic surgeons often see, typically associated with summer sports. Dr. Mark Rieger, an pediatric orthopedic surgeon at The Pediatric Orthopedic Center in Cedar...
Workoutstetongravity.com

3 Tips For Getting Back on the Trails

Whether you are single, married or have kids running around the house, maintaining an active lifestyle is challenging for many adults. If this describes you, these three recommendations can help you stay fit so you can keep up with friends, family and the activities you love. 1. Exercise. Staying fit...
LifestylePosted by
Family Handyman

7 Safety Tips to Avoid a Grilling Accident

Backyard grilling is a warm-weather tradition, but unfortunately it’s rife with opportunities for accident and injury. In its most recent statistics, the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA) reports that every year in the U.S., grills cause more than 10,000 house and outdoor fires. These grilling accidents lead to emergency room visits, hospitalizations and even fatalities, along with $150 million annually in property damage.
LifestyleYakima Herald Republic

5 Tips for How to Pack a Carry-On and Avoid Baggage Fees

If you’re flying again after a year’s hiatus, don’t forget that checked luggage costs an average of $40 per bag on many airlines. By fitting everything into a carry-on suitcase, an individual traveler can save at least $80 round trip. A family of four can save $320. Wouldn’t you rather spend that money on a great dinner or two or three extra nights in your hotel?
AnimalsWNYT

DEC offers tips to avoid bear conflicts

The DEC is once again urging New Yorkers to avoid conflict with bears. The agency says summer is a busy time for bears, so they want to pass along some tips to avoid negative interaction. Secure your garbage inside, or in a locked outbuilding. Remove your bird feeders. Clean the...
Houlton, MEthecounty.me

Daycare students learn fire prevention tips

HOULTON, Maine — Youngsters at Susan Sewell’s Daycare in Houlton received a special visit from members of the Houlton Fire Department Thursday to learn fire prevention safety tips. The group of about 22 children became honorary fire deputies for the day, complete with red plastic fire helmets, as Houlton Fire...
Indianapolis, INFox 59

Tips to avoid overspending as economy reopens

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. and its economy are in the process of reopening from the coronavirus pandemic. A lot of people may be anxious to indulge in retail therapy, and do their shopping in brick and mortar stores. With those urges, comes the risk of overspending. FOX59 spoke with Rachel Cruze, a financial expert and author. She offered tips that can keep shoppers from overspending and possibly save money.
HealthPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

These tips may help you avoid a heat-related illness

The West is currently experiencing a massive heat wave that’s setting record daily high temperatures across the region, resulting in more than 40 million Americans in eight states being under heat warnings. While people may power up their air conditioners and blast their fans to escape the heat, places such...
Hazel Green, WItelegraphherald.com

Local educators provide tips to keep kids learning during summer

While the 2020-2021 school year has come to a close in the tri-states, there are plenty of ways for local students to keep learning during the summer months. Local educators said keeping kids academically engaged during the summer can help them grow as learners, as well as make the transition back to school in the fall a little easier. That’s important not just after a school year disrupted by a global pandemic but any year, they said.
EconomyThrive Global

Todd Franzen Shares His Best Success Habits & Tips To Avoiding Burnout!

Todd Franzen has always been an entrepreneur. From the earliest days when he posted signs in the neighborhood to fix bicycles to building a 20,000 sq ft office/warehouse building. He was building for McDonalds, Dairy Queen, Wendy’s and many others by the time he was in his mid 20s. He lost everything due to alcoholism by the time he was 30.
Home & Gardenwhatsupmag.com

Spring Cleaning Tips - Avoiding Damage or Injury

Spring cleaning is an annual rite of passage for many homeowners. After a long winter it’s time to get outdoors, enjoy the spring sun, & the wash away the grime. Unfortunately, we sometimes do more damage than good. Worse yet, every year homeowners sustain injuries while maintaining their homes. Here are some tips to reduce the risk of damage & injury during spring cleaning projects.
Cell PhonesPosted by
HackerNoon

10 Effective Tips To Reduce Website & Mobile App Load Time

Improving the speed of your website is important for better users experience and also for higher search engine rankings. Google announced that they are now including website speed in their search ranking algorithms. Now you need to monitor how your website is loading and figure out why it’s loading slowly...
Coding & Programmingtechgig.com

5 Important tips to learn Java faster

Codes written in Java are said to be more maintainable as the language keeps in check many elements that may lead to inefficient code execution if not used properly. In comparison to Python, Java programs are considered to be faster. Java. is a popular object-oriented programming language that has been...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Local BBB offers tips to avoid "storm chaser" scams

The Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois (BBB) has offered up a list of tips for victims of severe storms so they can avoid being scammed by shoddy contractors. Some suggestions are:. • Do your research by reading business reviews and ratings, and by confirming proper insurance and...
Family Relationshipsriver1037.com

Four Tips for Moving Back in with Your Parents

Hopefully dads got some quality time with their kids yesterday. But what if they’ve got much more quality time in store?. Researchers at North Carolina State talked to a bunch of people who recently had to move back in with their parents. And they came up with a few tips that can make the whole experience a lot easier on everyone. Here are four science-backed tips for moving back in with your parents.
Musicmetalinsider.net

Top Tips to Learn Music as an Adult

There’s no running away from the fact that music has incredible benefits for memory apart from instilling happiness in your life. Even if you didn’t get a chance to explore this genre of life, now is the right time to do it. In this article, we will walk you through a few incredible tips to learn music as an adult:
EnvironmentWCBC Radio

Marylanders urged to follow safety tips to avoid heat-related illness

The Maryland Department of Health is alerting residents of rising temperatures forecast this week. According to the National Weather Service, the heat index will be in the 100s today and tomorrow. Marylanders should follow safety tips and take precautions to avoid illness due to extreme heat. "Warmer temperatures are here...
Houston, TXPosted by
Jessica Yang

Avoid heat stress this summer with tips from Texas A&M AgriLife

HOUSTON, TX — An expert from Texas A&M AgriLife shares his thought on what you can do to beat the heat as the outdoor increases this summer. A possible threat of exhaustion or heatstroke is lurking behind the constantly high temperature of the summer. “Now that we’re getting into summertime temperatures, and people are looking to stay active outdoors, there are a few basic signs and tips to help be aware of the risks for heat-related illness or hyperthermia,” said Mark Faries, a state health specialist in the agency’s Family and Community Health Unit from A&M AgriLife. “Awareness is important with exposure to a higher heat index or heatwaves, especially for those who might be at higher risk of heat illness.”