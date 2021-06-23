Summer Light: Art by Night

Join us for our opening night of DC LINES on June 24th at 6 pm, featuring four local DC artists. There is something so pleasing about the simple line. Originating in nature, it’s everywhere we turn. Humankind walks it, wears it, draws it, and crosses it. Here we assembled striking pieces from four Washington artists whose works are inescapably, alluringly linear. Washington Lines includes Elroy Williams, who marshals his mastery as a commercial artist into contemporary fine art, crisp and clean mixtures of gorgeous color and graceful form. Linda Cafritz’s seemingly sculpted acrylic paintings give us lines defined as much by textured hues as they are by their elegant verticality. From the late lacquer artist Andrew Kaslow, highly polished geometrics spring from square wall boards. And Amy Kaslow’s latest botanical images put a new lens on natural pinstripes and curves, all in sumptuous tones. Washington Lines opens June 24th and runs through August 8th. The opening reception will take place Thursday June 24th from 6pm-8pm.