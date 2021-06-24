Cancel
Cancer

Preventing and reducing the risk of skin cancer this summer

By Jen Ursillo
105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk
 5 days ago
An estimated 2,570 new cases of melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, are expected this year in New Jersey, according to new figures of The American Cancer Society. The good news is that skin cancer is treatable and preventable. Dr. Arnold Baskies, former chairman of the National Board of...

105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore.

#Cancer Treatment#Skin Cancers#Americans#Uva#Uvb Rays
