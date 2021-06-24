McCabe & Mrs. Miller | Robert Altman’s Ruthlessly Revisionist Western at 50

All roads lead to home? That’s not quite the case for Americana musician John R. Miller who has spent a lifetime searching for even just the feeling of home. The sweet, folksy, homegrown stylings of American roots music has been the soundtrack to the lives of many. Artists like John Prine and Jason Isbell are shaping people everyday without even knowing it. John R. Miller is joining that group of artists who inspire, interpret, and engage through the art of storytelling. Miller’s sound comes from the heart and is heard deep in the soul of music lovers everywhere. It doesn’t even matter that his homegrown sound pulls influence from a variety of pseudo-homes – the magic and elegance is still there. Through our Q&A with John R. Miller, we quickly discovered that said magic and elegance is found not just in his music, but his everyday demeanor.