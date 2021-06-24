Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

McCabe & Mrs. Miller | Robert Altman’s Ruthlessly Revisionist Western at 50

By Thomas Mozden
headstuff.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article50 years on, McCabe & Mrs. Miller remains essential cinema for the inversion it plays to the myth of the Western. The popular stories of the West are those of gunplay at noon, of good guys and bad, and of trails so dusty you may forget it is not all desert out there. Americans tell themselves these stories because they need to believe they arrived to settle the West as a civilising force against the ravages of nature and against those who already called the region home. The Western myth is then a national myth, a lie designed to smooth over any honest reflection on the past. Robert Altman, in his greatest film, asks the spectator to step back and put into question our generic expectations.

www.headstuff.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Ford
Person
Julie Christie
Person
Leonard Cohen
Person
Sergio Corbucci
Person
Corey Fisher
Person
Keith Carradine
Person
Robert Altman
Person
Warren Beatty
Person
John Noble
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Revisionist Western#New Hollywood#Hired Guns#Mccabe Mrs#Americans#Presbyterian Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Movieshollywood-elsewhere.com

Odd Altman Rankings

The Guardian‘s Ryan Gibney has ranked Robert Altman’s 20 best films, but Gibney’s favorites and priorities….my God!. Gibney has M.A.S.H. ranked at #19 (and in this instance below the completely negligible The Perfect Couple) and The Player — Altman’s hugely popular 1992 comeback film — at #14. In the tenth-place slot, the legendary California Split is ranked below Come Back to the Five & Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean (?!?!) and also below the troubled, cocaine–ish Popeye, which is ranked seventh. Gibney has Nashville ranked second, which is unfortunate given the almost universal recognition (except on the part of Larry Karaszewski and the like) that Nashville is snide and misanthropic…it really, really doesn’t hold up any more.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

25 Fresh Robert Altman Movies and Series

Directors know they’ve made an indelible mark on cinema when their last name becomes a descriptive adjective, a shorthand to jazz up any review or conversation. In Robert Altman’s case, “Altmanesque” can describe a few different kinds of moods and movies. There’s those sprawling stories with a multitude of characters tied with perhaps the loosest of narrative threads, like in The Player or Short Cuts. “Altmanesque” can point out roving, restless cameras that capture spontaneous and improvised performances, as featured in The Company and Gosford Park. The term is also used to paint deep-fried slices of Americana with a satirical sizzle, which Altman served up in McCabe & Mrs. Miller and A Prairie Home Companion. His magnum opus, 1975’s Nashville, represents a cross-section of all of these.
MoviesThe Guardian

Jonny Lee Miller

Amazon to stream major National Theatre plays in UK and Ireland. Cumberbatch and McKellen among big names to appears in live-recorded stage shows. The National Theatre's Frankenstein: 'It was blinding – you felt the heat'. As Danny Boyle’s production is streamed online, its set designer Mark Tildesley recalls putting thousands...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Max Rosenthal, ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Actor, Dies at 95

Actor Max Rosenthal has died at age 95. Rosenthal appeared in the popular television show “Everybody Loves Raymond” from 2002 to 2004. During his time on the show starring Ray Romano, Rosenthal played the character named Max. He also appeared in a short film called “Set Set Spike.” The film centered around a single mother and her morning rituals that included volleyball-inspired exercises. Most recently, Max appeared on his son Phil’s show as himself. The show, “Somebody Feed Phil” follows Phil Rosenthal around the world as he tried different food. Phil also worked as an actor and creator of “Everybody Loves Raymond.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: What Happened to Jed Clampett’s Wife, Rose Ellen?

Did you know that “The Beverly Hillbillies” lead character Jed Clampett had a wife? Well, he did but she never appears on the show. Why did this happen? According to beverlyhillbillies.fandom.com, Jed was married to a woman named Rose Ellen but she died. She was Elly May’s mother. There is one lone reference to her in the CBS sitcom’s episode “Duke Steals A Wife.” It comes during the first season’s 22nd show as both Jed and his dog Duke are feeling down about the topic of love.
Musictheaquarian.com

John R. Miller’s Thematic Approach To Vulnerability

All roads lead to home? That’s not quite the case for Americana musician John R. Miller who has spent a lifetime searching for even just the feeling of home. The sweet, folksy, homegrown stylings of American roots music has been the soundtrack to the lives of many. Artists like John Prine and Jason Isbell are shaping people everyday without even knowing it. John R. Miller is joining that group of artists who inspire, interpret, and engage through the art of storytelling. Miller’s sound comes from the heart and is heard deep in the soul of music lovers everywhere. It doesn’t even matter that his homegrown sound pulls influence from a variety of pseudo-homes – the magic and elegance is still there. Through our Q&A with John R. Miller, we quickly discovered that said magic and elegance is found not just in his music, but his everyday demeanor.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘I Love Lucy’: What Was Lucy Ricardo’s Maiden Name Before Marriage to Ricky?

Before Lucy Ricardo married her Cuban bandleader husband Ricky, the “I Love Lucy” character had a maiden name. What was it?. Well, according to a 2015 article in the Lompoc (Calif.) Record, before Lucy said “I do” and maybe even an “I dun’t” popped out of Ricky’s mouth, her name was purportedly Lucille Esmerelda McGillicuddy from West Jamestown, N.Y. Jamestown makes sense now as that actually was Ball’s hometown.
Beauty & Fashiongranthshala.com

Where Is Marilyn Monroe Buried?

Even nearly six decades after her death, Marilyn Monroe remains the epitome of a cultural icon. You would be hard pressed to find many people in the world who could not identify the star’s stunning smile and signature style at a glance. Although Monroe’s era was full of iconic figures and arguably the first wave of cultural superstars, fan devotion is particularly strong for him not so long after his untimely death.
Michel Legrandfilmmusicsite.com

The Michel Legrand Prize

The Michel Legrand Prize, created on November 10, 2020, by the association 'Michel Legrand pour la Musique,' whose president is Mrs. Macha Méril Legrand, was awarded this Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Domaine de La Mothe, the property where Michel Legrand lived the last twelve years of his life.
MoviesThe Guardian

Stanley Tucci

Hear me out Hear me out: why Maid in Manhattan isn't a bad movie. Continuing our series of writers defending unpopular films is a reappraisal of the absurd yet compelling Jennifer Lopez/Ralph Fiennes romantic comedy. Nonfiction to look out for in 2021. Biographies of Philip Roth and DH Lawrence, and...