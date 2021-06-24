Passenger Jailed for 20 Months for Punching, Kicking and Spitting at Cabin Crew On British Holiday Flight

An off-duty delta air lines flight attendant had to be subdued during and incident on a flight bound for Atlanta. On Friday, the flight was headed from Oklahoma City to Atlanta, when the man attempted to commandeer the intercom which led to a scuffle. Crew members and passengers of Delta flight 1730 held him down after he assaulted two flight attendants and made a comment saying he was “going to take the plane down.” The plane was roughly two hours away from its destination when he took control of the intercom and told passengers to return to their seats and prepare to don their oxygen masks. After he made the announcement, the captain asked that “all able-bodied men please come to the front of the plane for an emergency.” According to the Oklahoma City police captain Jermaine Johnson, once the plane landed, he was taken into custody and transported to a hospital with minor injuries. All other passengers were then asked to leave the plane while bomb technicians searched and cleared the aircraft. So far, criminal charges have not been filed.