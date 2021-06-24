Cancel
Passenger Jailed for 20 Months for Punching, Kicking and Spitting at Cabin Crew On British Holiday Flight

A man has been jailed for 20 months after a court found him guilty of drunkenly assaulting cabin crew on a Jet2 holiday flight from Glasgow to Bodrum, Turkey last September. David Lauriston’s behaviour became so bad that the fuel-laden Boeing 737 was forced to divert to Manchester airport just 30 minutes into the flight so that cops could haul him off the plane.

www.paddleyourownkanoo.com
