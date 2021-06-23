Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boonton, NJ

Pet adoptions slowing down in NJ as COVID recovery continues

By Dino Flammia
Posted by 
105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shelters and rescues could hardly keep up with demand during the height of the coronavirus pandemic and even as recent as earlier this year. But as quickly as residents raced to adopt or foster a furry friend during lockdown and work-at-home mode, animal facilities are seeing a slowdown in the amount of interest as the Garden State continues its recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, even though plenty of animals still need a place to call home.

1057thehawk.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Boonton, NJ
Boonton, NJ
Coronavirus
City
Chester, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet#Volunteers#Covid#Animals#Covid#The Garden State#Northstar Pet Rescue#Njsh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Pets
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
AdvocacyPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

Blood donors desperately needed in NJ

The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage. The need for blood and platelets are greater than ever as the organization works to provide blood products to hospitals in the state. The problem is there's a greater need for blood than what's being collected, said Rosie Taravella,...
LifestylePosted by
105.7 The Hawk

Is There Something We Can Do About The Frustrating Beach Parking Situation at the Jersey Shore?

There's nothing more devastating than driving to the beach, spending around a half-hour looking for a spot, and then giving up and driving back home. That's what happened to me yesterday! And granted, I should have known better than attempting a beach trip around noon, but I slept late and was feeling confident. And while making my defeated trip home I couldn't help but wonder what's the solution to the frustrating parking situation at the Jersey Shore?
LifestylePosted by
105.7 The Hawk

The BEST Places To Kayak In All Of New Jersey

OK, so for some reason my husband loves getting outdoors and shooting himself down fast-moving streams in little narrow boats. In my effort to be supportive, I've tried kayaking with him and after realizing the every sharp and pointy rock was aiming directly for my spine, I opted out. He loves it though and God Bless...I want him to dodge rocks all he wants so when I came across this list of the best kayak spots in Jersey I thought I would share it with you and with him!
Long Branch, NJPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

No More Debate: The Days Of Paper Or Plastic Are Over

Every year the non-profit organization Clean Ocean Action in Long Branch, NJ, conducts multiple "beach sweeps" up and down the Jersey coastline, to keep our Jersey Shore beaches clean. Of all the pieces of garbage collected each time, plastic is among the top offenders, including plastic bags. Listen to Rich...
Tuckerton, NJPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

Wow! New Businesses Coming to Tuckerton, New Jersey?

We are happy to bring to you at home information about what is happening in YOUR communities. To get you information about things happening in your Town that affect your life. Being local is very important to us and glad to share updates like this with you about new local businesses coming to the Jersey Shore!
KidsPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

No More Masks For Kids This School Year In New Jersey…I Do Have A Mom Concern Though…

So we finally have an answer about what our kids' school year will look like in the fall. It turns out that students in New Jersey will not be required to wear masks inside. Of course the individual district can still mandate mask-wearing for the 2021-22 academic year so check with your school to see what their policy is. So how does this make you feel? Are you relieved? Does this make you want to continue home school? As a mom, I do have one concern after this announcement...
Marlton, MDPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

Robot could save lives at NJ hospital by detecting lung cancer early on

MARLTON — Hard-to-reach tumors in the lung aren't as hard to reach anymore for doctors at Virtua Marlton Hospital. By using a controller similar to one you'd use to play Xbox, Virtua doctors are taking advantage of robotic navigation technology that enables them to access and biopsy very small growths in the lungs and reduces the need for more invasive procedures on patients.
Clementon, NJPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

After 114 Seasons This NJ Amusement Park Reopens

One of New Jersey’s oldest amusement parks, which has been entertaining families for generations almost became a memory after 114 years. Clementon Lake Park, which sits approximately 47 miles west of the Jersey Shore, in Clementon New Jersey was about to be sold off at auction after previous owners defaulted on the mortgage in 2019.
Seaside Heights, NJPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

All Smiles! Relive Family Fun Fest At Casino Pier In Seaside Heights, New Jersey

In case you didn't know, Townsquare Media Jersey Shore operates 94.3 The Point, 92.7 WOBM, Beach Radio 104.1 FM, 105.7 The Hawk, and Shore Sports Network. Recently, all five brands came together and hosted our first ever Family Fun Fest at Casino Pier in Seaside Heights. A huge thank you to everyone who came out! The turnout was impressive and we greatly appreciate the support. Expect Townsquare Media Jersey Shore to continue to have more family-friendly events in 2021. We had a blast and we hope you did too!
Toms River, NJPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

Delicious Gooey Tray Of Homemade Lasagna Cures Covid19 Hunger

Growing up in an Italian family, food is always a great motivator. It is also used as a way to gain results. A tray of homemade lasagna can always to the trick. Remember the old phrase “the best way to a man’s heart is through his stomach”? I think an Italian grandmother may have coined that phrase. The statement is basically meant to mean that if a woman wants a man to fall head over heels for her, she needs to cook him a great meal.