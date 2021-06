Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): The Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian white-ball squad departed for Sri Lanka on Monday. The official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday shared a photo of the entire Indian squad and it captioned the post as: "All set. Sri Lanka bound."Rahul Dravid, India's head coach for the Sri Lanka tour, on Sunday said he hopes the white-ball squad is able to give good performances so that they are able to knock the doors of selectors for a callup for the T20 World Cup which is set to be played later this year.