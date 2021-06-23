Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ninilchik, AK

New monumental sculpture shows Dena’ina wayfinding

By Michael Armstrong, Life, Arts, Arts and Entertainment, Features
Kenai Peninsula Clarion
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new art project sponsored by Bunnell Street Arts Center looks at a question common to wandering Alaskans: Where do we find our place in this vast landscape?. This month, Bunnell Street Arts Center received a $50,000 Our Town grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to fund “Tuyanitun: Tuggeht,” a monumental sculpture by Ninilchik artist Argent Kvasnikoff to be installed at Bishop’s Beach. Matching contributions in kind will come from artist and landscape designer Rika Mouw and the city of Homer. Support for the design came from the National Performance Network.

www.peninsulaclarion.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ninilchik, AK
State
Alaska State
City
Homer, AK
Local
Alaska Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monumental Sculpture#Dena#Ina#Wayfinding#Alaskans#Midton Acrylics#Lochgilphead#The Fisher Price#Bishop S Beach Park#Alaska Native#Indigenous
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Arts
Country
Scotland
Related
NHLPosted by
NBC News

Columbus goalie, 24, dies from fall after fireworks mishap

Matiss Kivlenieks, a candidate to be the Columbus Blue Jackets' future starting goaltender, died in Michigan after fleeing a hot tub and hitting his head following a Fourth of July fireworks accident, police said Monday. He was 24. Police in Novi, Michigan, said a mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started...
BusinessPosted by
CBS News

Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO as retailer starts new chapter

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos stepped down as CEO on Monday, handing over the reins as the company navigates the challenges of a world fighting to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. Andy Jassy, who ran Amazon's cloud-computing business, replaced Bezos, a change the company announced in February. Bezos, Amazon's biggest shareholder...