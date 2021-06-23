New monumental sculpture shows Dena’ina wayfinding

A new art project sponsored by Bunnell Street Arts Center looks at a question common to wandering Alaskans: Where do we find our place in this vast landscape?. This month, Bunnell Street Arts Center received a $50,000 Our Town grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to fund “Tuyanitun: Tuggeht,” a monumental sculpture by Ninilchik artist Argent Kvasnikoff to be installed at Bishop’s Beach. Matching contributions in kind will come from artist and landscape designer Rika Mouw and the city of Homer. Support for the design came from the National Performance Network.