Deutsche Bank taps Oracle to simplify its IT, cut costs

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €22.02 ($25.91).