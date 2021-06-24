Opinion: Commentary: July 1: New Law Day
Next Thursday is July 1st, and here in Virginia that means that most of the laws passed during the 2021 legislative session will go into effect! In any given year, all laws enacted during a regular session of the General Assembly take effect on the first day of July following the adjournment of the regular session at which they were enacted, unless a different date is specified. Sometimes a law has a delayed implementation and its effective date is later.www.mountvernongazette.com