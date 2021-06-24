Opinion: Commentary: July 1: New Law Day

I’d like to share a story from the 2021 legislative session that proves Montanans can come together on a bipartisan basis to pass commonsense legislation that works for everyone. This story proves that we can find creative solutions that grow our economy while protecting our environment. It proves we can pass laws that create jobs while preserving the clean air, land, and water that make Montana such a treasured place to live, work, play, and raise our families. It’s the story of an innovative idea that was introduced in two previous legislative sessions before being passed in 2021 with a Democratic sponsor, bipartisan support in both chambers, and a Republican governor signing it into law.