Public Safety

Georgian said to get offer for police chief

Arkansas Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA member of the search committee for Pine Bluff's next police chief confirmed Wednesday that Mayor Shirley Washington offered the position to Kingsland, Ga., Chief Robert Jones. Jones visited Pine Bluff from June 13-15 and fielded questions in a public forum on the second day of that visit. He was...

www.arkansasonline.com
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Cincinnati, OHFox 19

Cincinnati police chief to retire in 2022

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac will retire next year. “Right now, due to my tenure and how our retirement system works, I plan to retire sometime in the first quarter of 2022.”. Isaac began with the department in 1988. He became a police captain in 2004 and...
Manchester Township, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Manchester Police Chief Retiring

MANCHESTER – With great regret, Mayor Kenneth Palmer reluctantly informed the Township Council that Police Chief Lisa Parker will leave the department after 32 “exceptional and honorable” years on June 30. Palmer, who took office as mayor just a few months prior to Parker being sworn in as chief in...
Chesterfield, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

Chesterfield names acting police chief

CHESTERFIELD – Jeffrey Fish, a longtime police officer in the hilltowns and beyond, is now the acting chief of the Chesterfield Police Department. “I didn’t plan on doing it,” Fish, 49, said. “The opportunity was there.”. Fish, who has been a Chesterfield officer since 2017, was the only member of...
Troy, NYWNYT

Troy police chief announces retirement

The city of Troy will soon have a new police chief. Chief Brian Owens announced his retirement Friday, after more than 23 years with the Troy Police Department. He says his last three years as chief have been rewarding, yet exhausting, and now is the time for change. He sent...
Boyd, TXWCMessenger.com

Taylor returns as police chief

Dwayne Taylor is once again wearing a Boyd badge. The Boyd City Council named Taylor police chief Thursday night, four days after the previous chief Jason Morris resigned. Taylor returns to the post he left in July 2020 after five years to concentrate on his role as director of public services. He will continue to oversee public works, while running the police department.
Saltillo, MSOxford Eagle

Saltillo hires new police chief, assistant chief

SALTILLO, Miss. (AP) — A northeast Mississippi city has new leadership in its police department. Saltillo city leaders this week hired Daniel McKinney as the city’s new police chief and Jeff Brown as assistant chief, The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported. The moves come just over a month after the...
Ardmore, TNPosted by
The News Courier

Ardmore seeks next police chief

The city and town of Ardmore have announced their search for the next police chief. City of Ardmore (Tenn.) Mayor Mike Magnusson said Chief James Kennedy will be retiring July 31 after more than 30 years in law enforcement. Applications are currently being accepted for the next police chief, who will cover the Alabama and Tennessee sides of Ardmore.
Wright City, MOwarrencountyrecord.com

Wright City police chief resigns

Wright City Police Chief Matt Eskew has resigned from his post. City Administrator Jim Schuchmann confirmed on Tuesday that Eskew had submitted a letter of resignation effective last week. He was not able to provide a date that the resignation was submitted. “Chief Matthew Eskew resigned his employment effective June...
Pennsylvania Statewdac.com

Bey Named Lancaster Police Chief

LANCASTER – After a six-month search process, Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace announced the appointment of John Bey as the next Lancaster City Police Chief. Bey spent 25 years with the PA State Police. He also served as Director of Heritage Affairs and Recruitment and Special Services, as well as Emergency Planning Liaison Officer to the PA Emergency Management Association. He has overseen patrol and investigative divisions. In November 2020, he retired as Chief Master Sergeant, Superintendent of Financial Services for the U.S. Air Force Reserves and PA Air National Guard managing a budget of more than $300 million. Chief Bey said his goal is to work towards ensuring that the department has the tools, training, and personnel to continue being an agency committed to providing outstanding service and protection and engaging with our community to build trust. The Lancaster City Bureau of Police has 139 sworn officers. Chief Bey’s appointment is effective immediately.
Saltillo, MSwtva.com

McKinney named Saltillo police chief

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - On Monday the Saltillo Board of Aldermen approved the appointment of Daniel McKinney as chief of police. The Board also approved Jeff Brown as assistant chief of police. McKinney fills the vacancy previously held by Grant Bailey who resigned in May. - Saltillo police chief leaving...
Sarasota, FLncf.edu

Police chief appointed to training commission

Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Campus Police Department (CPD) Chief of Police Michael A. Kessie to the Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission. Since 2013, Kessie has led the CPD, which serves New College, the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee and the surrounding local communities. “I want to...
Glynn County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Police chief finalist meets with chamber

Jun. 17—The finalist for the Glynn County Police chief was introduced to business leaders at Wednesday's Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce meeting. Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal said commissioners "weren't blown away by anyone" until they met with the final candidate to be interviewed, Jacques S. Battiste. "He proceeded...
Kempner, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Kempner appoints interim police chief

The city of Kempner appointed a new interim police chief last week after the recent resignation of the city’s police chief. Interim Chief Heriberto “Eddie” Rodriguez succeeded former Kempner Police Chief Charles Rodriguez who submitted his resignation to the City Council June 8, according to numerous news outlets. The new chief was sworn in by Kempner Mayor John “JW” Wilkerson Friday morning.
Tupelo, MSwtva.com

Deputy Chief Jackie Clayton to serve as Tupelo Interim Police Chief

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo City Council voted to appoint someone from within the police department to temporarily serve as chief of police after Chief Bart Aguirre announced that he will retire at the end of the month. The council approved Deputy Chief Jackie Clayton's appointment as interim police...
Bay Minette, ALgulfcoastnewstoday.com

Honorary Police Chief for the Day

BAY MINETTE, Alabama — There was a new chief in town … at least for the day. The Bay Minette Police Department had a special guest on Monday, June 7, as they were joined by Christian Stevens who had the opportunity to be Honorary Chief of Police for the Day.
Greenfield, INGreenfield Daily Reporter

Greenfield names new police chief

GREENFIELD — The city police department’s acting chief has been promoted to the job full time. Brian Hartman, who has served in an interim capacity as head of the Greenfield Police Department since the retirement of former Chief Jeff Rasche, was appointed Tuesday, June 15 by Mayor Chuck Fewell, the mayor announced.
Vincennes, INVincennes Sun Commercial

Hillenbrand sworn in as new police chief

Sgt. Jon Hillenbrand was sworn in Monday by Mayor Joe Yochum as the city’s newest police chief. And as he looked out over the crowded gallery inside City Hall, 201 Vigo St., he was humbled. “Thank you all for coming to support me,” he said during the brief Board of...