With monthly losses of over 25%, Uniswap seems to struggle to cope up with the broader market selling pressure. What’s more, is that its troubles seem to extend far beyond its price and have seeped into its network activity as well. However, recovery over the past few days did see UNI climb above its 20-SMA (yellow) and there were chances of a potential trend shift moving forward. At the time of writing, Uniswap traded at $17, up by 6.5% over the last 24 hours.