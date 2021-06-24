A multi-story building near Miami has partially collapsed, authorities say
Authorities in Miami Beach, Florida, responded to a “partial building collapse” early Thursday morning, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. “MDFR is on scene of a partial building collapse near 88 Street & Collins Avenue. Over 80 MDFR units including TRT are on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments. Updates will be provided on Twitter as they become available,” a tweet from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.www.southgatv.com