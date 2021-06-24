Cancel
China lodges complaint with WTO over Australia’s trade measures against some Chinese products

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

BEIJING (Reuters) – China has lodged a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over Australia’s anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures against Chinese railway wheels, wind towers and stainless steel sinks, the commerce ministry said on Thursday. China hopes Australia can adopt concrete measures so that bilateral trade can return to...

BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan dips as Fed tightening worries lift dollar

SHANGHAI, June 28 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on Monday as the U.S. dollar held firm on persistent investor expectations that inflation in the world's largest economy could push the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy. Investors remained worried after data last week showed the so-called core PCE price index, the Fed's favourite gauge of inflation, jumped 3.4% on-year in May, the largest gain since April 1992. But traders and analysts said they expect a quiet week for the yuan ahead of the centenary of the founding of China's Communist Party on Thursday. "The dollar index isn't going to be too weak while the Fed discusses tapering quantitative easing. But the yuan is also relatively stable ahead of the big day ... Later we'll need to keep an eye on non-farm payrolls," said a trader at a foreign bank. U.S. non-farm payrolls data, which will give investors further insight into the state of that country's economic recovery, is due for release Friday. Before the market open, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan's daily midpoint rate at 6.4578 per dollar, its firmest level in a week, after the currency strengthened on Friday. Spot yuan opened at 6.4610 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4623 at midday, 73 pips weaker than Friday's late session close. The offshore yuan softened to 6.466 per dollar from a close of 6.4550 and the global dollar index rose to 91.845 from the previous close of 91.767. Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said that the PBOC was being "supportive" ahead of the Communist Party centennial, and that its recent increase in daily cash injections were helping to keep liquidity conditions stable. On Monday, the PBOC injected a net 20 billion yuan through its regular open market operations for the second consecutive trading day, after breaking a nearly four-month uninterrupted streak of 10 billion yuan daily injections on Friday. Friday's injection pulled the volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark interbank market seven-day repo to 1.5250% on Friday from 2.3118% on Tuesday. On Monday, the rate edged up to 1.5566%. But Cheung said market dynamics following the centenary are uncertain, and questions over China's growth momentum could weigh on the yuan. "Local hard data flow had been moderating and (the) China growth picture appears to remain uneven, with the slow recovery in consumption," he said, adding that export growth will also face downward pressure as supply chains in Southeast Asia normalise. The yuan market at 4:01AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4578 6.4744 0.26% Spot yuan 6.4623 6.455 -0.11% Divergence from 0.07% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.02% Spot change since 2005 28.07% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.78 97.83 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 91.845 91.767 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.466 -0.06% * Offshore 6.6314 -2.62% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Jindong Zhang; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
Public Health101 WIXX

Trade curbs related to pandemic are falling: WTO

GENEVA (Reuters) – G20 countries have repealed nearly half of the trade restrictions they introduced in response to the pandemic, a World Trade Organization report said on Monday. “While the report’s findings indicate trade-restrictive measures are coming down, G20 economies have more work to do to ensure the free flow...
Economydallassun.com

Malaysia's May exports surge 47.3 pct on robust E&E demand

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia's exports in May soared 47.3 percent year on year to 92.31 billion ringgit (22.24 billion U.S. dollars), official data showed Monday. Malaysia's International Trade and Industry Ministry said in a statement that the export growth was contributed mainly by the robust demand for...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

EU weekly cereal export/import figures not updated

PARIS, June 28 (Reuters) - Latest weekly data on European Union cereal exports and imports was not available on the European Commission's website at the usual publication time of 4 p.m. (1400 GMT) on Monday. A document posted by the Commission dated June 28 contained figures already published last Monday...
Foreign Policyatlanticcouncil.org

China’s anti-foreign sanctions law: Companies in the crosshairs

On June 10, 2021, China’s National People’s Congress passed the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law on an accelerated basis, arguably sending a signal to the ongoing G7 Summit in Cornwall, United Kingdom. The law, which allows Beijing to take retaliatory measures against those taking sanctions, has built out China’s legal arsenal in its efforts to fight back against sanctions by the United States, the European Union (EU), and others. This could put companies all over the world doing business with the US and EU and China in an untenable position: complying with Western sanctions means violating Chinese law, exposing those companies to counter-sanctions by China and other liabilities. This has raised the complexity and risk of doing business globally, especially as sanctions and counter-sanctions are likely to proliferate in the intensifying US-China strategic competition.
Industryspglobal.com

EU steel import safeguards extension divides market opinions

The European Commission has formally published rules governing steel import safeguards into the European Union for the next three years: leaving safeguards in place for all 26 steel product categories, subject to annual review. The extended safeguard, which pits traders and consumers against mills, will officially run from July 1.
EconomyInternational Business Times

How To Operate In China's Blockchain 'Sandbox' Despite Recent Crackdown

Recently we have been bombarded with a flurry of alarming news coming out of China regarding regulatory crackdowns on bitcoin and cryptocurrency markets. Beijing's state government sent directives to the provinces to shut down bitcoin mining operations, and the People's Bank of China (PBOC) warned its banks and payment firms not to provide crypto-related services.
Foreign PolicyVoice of America

US 'Looks Forward' to Trade Talks with Taiwan Amid China's Objection

The United States said it looks forward to this week's trade talks with Taiwan as the two economies continue to strengthen bilateral trade ties, despite China's objection. After a five-year pause, the U.S. and Taiwan will resume talks under the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) council meeting Wednesday. "Taiwan...
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

China's investment in new Silk Road countries exceeds $130 BILLION

The volume of direct investments by Chinese companies in the economies of the countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative have continued to grow rapidly, according to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. "Over the past eight years, the Belt and Road Initiative has turned from a sketch into a...
Economylatestnewspost.com

China's Xinjiang sees foreign trade surge in May

URUMQI, June 27 (Xinhua) — Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region reported 48.3 percent year-on-year growth in foreign trade in May, according to Urumqi Customs. In May, Xinjiang’s total import and export value hit 12.54 billion yuan (about 1.94 billion U.S. dollars). The figure represents an increase of 21.9 percent...
Public Healthinsider-voice.com

Covid and climate spending are poised to trigger a surge in trade disputes

The huge sums of public money injected into Covid support and green subsidies will lead to a new wave of trade disputes, the head of Britain’s post-Brexit tariff watchdog warned. Oliver Griffiths, executive director of the Trade Remedies Authority (TRA), predicted that ministers will need to step up actions, including...
Worldraleighnews.net

Xinhua world economic news summary at 1030 GMT, June 27

AMMAN -- The foreign direct investment in Jordan grew by 2 percent in 2020 to about 497 million dinars (701 million U.S. dollars), the acting chairman of Jordan Investment Commission said in a statement on Saturday. A total of 376 investments were reported in 2020 and expected to generate about...
Agriculturenewpaper24.com

Canada’s canola farmers hope WTO criticism in opposition to China can ease expensive blocks on seed exports – NEWPAPER24

Canada’s canola farmers hope WTO criticism in opposition to China can ease expensive blocks on seed exports. “The canola business had hoped that the bilateral consultations between Canada and China would result in a decision, restoring full commerce in canola seed and guaranteeing all Canadian exporters are handled equally by the Chinese language administration.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

China, Japan, South Korea meet on North Korea, free trade

CHENGDU, China (AP) — Leaders from China, Japan and South Korea reiterated their commitment to ending North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs at a trilateral summit Tuesday that comes against the backdrop of increasing demands by Pyongyang for sanctions relief. Free trade and economic cooperation were also at the forefront...
PoliticsDetroit News

India shifts 50,000 troops to China border in historic move

India has redirected at least 50,000 additional troops to its border with China in a historic shift toward an offensive military posture against the world’s second-biggest economy. Although the two countries battled in the Himalayas in 1962, India’s strategic focus has primarily been Pakistan since the British left the subcontinent,...
Environmentmacaubusiness.com

World Bank approves 630 mln USD for China environmental projects

The World Bank has approved loans worth 630 million U.S. dollars to finance two environmental projects in China to help reduce plastic pollution and support green investment in the country. The World Bank will provide 430 million dollars of loans for the China Plastic Waste Reduction Project to help improve...
EconomyThe Daily Star

Kyrgyzstan seeks investment from Bangladesh

Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov has lauded the success Bangladesh has achieved in garments and medicine sectors and urged the entrepreneurs of the south Asian country to invest in the landlocked nation. The government of Kyrgyzstan will extend all-out support, including allotment of land, to the interested Bangladeshi businesses, he said.