Dylan Slotty’s two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted the Sauk Prairie Home Talent baseball team to a 13-11 Sunday League win over Reedsburg on Saturday. “We were exceptional offensively, making consistent hard contact throughout the lineup,” Sauk Prairie player/manager Lucas Koenig said. “Defensively we were not up to our normal standards and that made it difficult on our pitchers. When we hit this way and have clean defense, we will be really difficult to beat."