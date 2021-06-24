Cancel
Cancer

Preventing and reducing the risk of skin cancer this summer

By Jen Ursillo
94.3 The Point
94.3 The Point
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An estimated 2,570 new cases of melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, are expected this year in New Jersey, according to new figures of The American Cancer Society. The good news is that skin cancer is treatable and preventable. Dr. Arnold Baskies, former chairman of the National Board of...

94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

#Cancer Treatment#Skin Cancers#Americans#Uva#Uvb Rays
CancerPosted by
WIBX 950

COVID Vaccine Causing Problems With This Cancer Screening

There's alarming news about the COVID-19 vaccine and women getting tested for breast cancer, There's concern that a side-effect from the vaccine is throwing off results of breast cancer mammograms, and causing a false positive. Lillie Shockney is a registered nurse and is on the National Breast Cancer Foundation Medical...
Farmington, CTEyewitness News

Protect Yourself from Skin Cancer

Scot met up with a man who was treated for skin cancer at the Uconn Health Center in Farmington. Doctors are sharing some warnings and symptoms to look out for. To learn more visit https://health.uconn.edu/dermatology.
Cancerdoctorslounge.com

Many ‘High-Risk’ Americans Unconcerned About Skin Cancer: Poll

Last Updated: June 18, 2021. FRIDAY, June 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- It's long been known the sun's rays can cause skin cancer. But a new poll shows that only about 30% of American adults say they're concerned about developing skin cancer — even though nearly 70% have at least one risk factor for the disease.
Skin Carewebbweekly.com

Essential Summer Skin Care Tips

Protecting and caring for skin should be part of people’s year-round health care regimens. Such an approach can help people look their best and also uncover any minor issues before they escalate into something more significant. National Geographic says adults can carry eight pounds and 22 square feet of skin...
CancerPosted by
WOKV

Study: Drinking 3 to 4 cups of coffee a day reduces liver cancer risk

A study released Monday suggests that drinking three to four cups of coffee a day reduces the risk of liver cancer. According to the study published Monday in the journal BMC Public Health, coffee drinkers were 21% less likely to develop chronic liver disease, 20% less likely to develop chronic or fatty liver disease, and 49% less likely to die from chronic liver disease than non-coffee drinkers.
Cancerpracticaldermatology.com

AAD Survey: Only a Third of Americans are Concerned about Skin Cancer Despite Nearly 70% Having at Least One Risk Factor

Almost half of survey respondents said 9 percent said they are more worried about avoiding sunburn than preventing skin cancer. Despite skin cancer being the most common cancer in the U.S., only about one-third of adults are concerned about developing the disease, even though nearly 70 percent say they have at least one risk factor for skin cancer, according to a new American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) survey.
Cancerinspiyr.com

4 Steps To Lowering Your Cancer Risk, Naturally

We are approaching the end of October: Breast Cancer Awareness Month. But any time is an important time to reflect upon how natural approaches to wellness can play a leading role in lowering your cancer risk. Through my fifteen years of practicing naturopathic medicine I have discovered, first hand, how...
Jacksonville, FLunf.edu

UNF public health professor shares sunscreen advice to reduce skin cancer risk

Dr. Julie Merten, University of North Florida associate professor of public health, studies a hot topic especially during the summer ¬- wearing sunscreen. Merten is the chair of the Skin Cancer Prevention Task Force in Northeast Florida, working to reduce skin cancer through advocacy, policy and education efforts. She has done extensive research on sunscreen and minimizing skin cancer risks.
Minot, NDMinot Daily News

Trinity Health to host skin cancer screening

Trinity Health will host a free Melanoma/Skin Cancer Screening for the public Wednesday, June 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. The screening event will be held at the Trinity CancerCare Center at Town & Country Center in Minot. Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S.,...
Skin CareSFGate

Why you shouldn't delay skin cancer screening

(BPT) - This summer, as more Americans become vaccinated and temperatures rise, you may be ready to break quarantine and head outside. But this year, it’s more important than ever to remember to prioritize your skin’s health. A recent study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology...
Cancerjidonline.org

Increased risk of skin cancer in 1851 long-term retinoblastoma survivors

Hereditary retinoblastoma patients are at risk for developing cutaneous melanoma, but little is known about the role of sun exposure or other factors, and incidence of non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC) is poorly understood. We investigated the incidence of melanoma and NMSC in a cohort of 1851 white, long-term retinoblastoma survivors (1020 hereditary and 831 nonhereditary) diagnosed from 1914-2006. During follow-up through 2016, 33 hereditary and 7 nonhereditary survivors developed melanoma, and 26 hereditary and 9 nonhereditary survivors developed NMSC. Most NMSC were on the head/neck whereas melanomas were more broadly distributed with patterns similar to melanoma-prone families. For both outcomes, median age at diagnosis was ∼20 years younger among hereditary than nonhereditary survivors. Fifty years following retinoblastoma diagnosis, the cumulative incidence in hereditary survivors was 4.5% for melanoma and 3.7% for NMSC; for nonhereditary survivors, it was 0.7% and 1.5%, respectively. Sun sensitivity and phenotypic characteristics generally did not vary by skin cancer status. Hereditary retinoblastoma survivors have an increased risk for melanoma and NMSC that occurred earlier compared with nonhereditary survivors, likely reflecting genetic factors. These findings among white retinoblastoma survivors support consensus-based recommendations for skin cancer screening and sun protection starting at young ages and continuing long-term.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Protecting Your Skin During Summer

There are so many reasons to love summer – the vacations, the weather, the plants in bloom, being able to eat out of your own garden, and swimming. There’s also plenty of other frustrating things about summer – sometimes the heat is stifling, and the AC breaks, your kids are overloaded with activities and time becomes scarce, and lastly, your beauty routines are hard to keep up because you’re constantly sweating. So, here’s a list of easy things you can do to protect your skin this summer and stay naturally beautiful all season long.
Cancerkentlive.news

Rates of melanoma skin cancer rising faster in men than women

Rates of melanoma skin cancer are rising faster in men than women, according to new data. Figures analysed by Cancer Research UK show that while UK rates for women have risen by 30% over 10 years, they have increased by 47% for men. There has also been an 8% increase...
Tallahassee, FLtallahasseemagazine.com

Summer Skin Maintenance

The heat is on! That’s especially true for your face, which is most often subjected to the sun’s rays. In the summer months, the staff of Tallahassee Plastic Surgery Clinic likes to keep it simple by recommending a consistent skincare regimen that caters to clean pores, gentle moisturizing and plenty of SPF.