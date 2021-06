Monday, the Nebraska Panhandle Blocks Organization presented 16 Northfield Retirement Community veterans with Quilts of Valor with a ceremony at the Residency in Scottsbluff. Blocks leader, Kathy Dye explained why the event is such an honorable moment, falling on Flag Day. “When we think about what we’re here to do today, we think about these gentlemen, these heroes, who stood and defended that Red, White and Blue,” said Dye. “We can think about their heartiness, their valor, their purity and innocence, their vigilance, their perseverance, and the justice that they have defended.”