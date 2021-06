The two main characters in At A Distance Spring Is Green could not be more different and yet they share a certain loneliness they cannot help but recognize in each other. Yeo Jun, played by Park Ji-hoon, has money, looks and devoted followers. Yet his relationships are all superficial. He spends time with people who like him for his angelic looks or money, but don’t bother to learn about his struggles. Jokingly referred to as his college’s ATM machine, he’s prepared to put up with cursory relationships to ensure that everyone likes him. Despite his outward appeal, he lacks confidence in his own ability to get close to people.