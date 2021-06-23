Amazon's move for Morrisons could be a win for supermarket shoppers - but trouble for rivals
The share price of UK supermarket group Morrisons has jumped by over 30% after a US private equity firm made an offer to buy it for £5.5billion. The bid by Clayton, Dubilier and Rice, which is being advised by former Tesco chief executive Terry Leahy, was rejected as Morrisons believes the business is worth more. But there is speculation that it may prompt others to bid – including Amazon.www.kentlive.news