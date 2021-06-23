Amazon's move for Morrisons could be a win for supermarket shoppers - but trouble for rivals

Remember in "Zombieland" when Woody Harrelson stops by a grocery store to pick up a box of Twinkies in the middle of the apocalypse (via Epicurious)? If there were ever a movie scene proving beyond a shadow of a doubt that supermarkets and their infinite offerings are bright beacons in a dark world, that's it. According to The Food Industry Association, as of 2019, in addition to Twinkies, the average grocery store offers you over 28,000 different items. 28,000 is a lot of products to stare at as you wander your supermarket's aisles looking for your weekly needs (apocalyptic or not) — a trip that you likely take, as Statista lists, 1.6 times per week.