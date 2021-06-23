Cancel
Kevin the Carrot is back for Junemas Day

By Neil Shaw
kentlive.news
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAldi has announced the return of the nation’s beloved Kevin the Carrot, dropping on Junemas Day as a limited-edition Malibu Kevin plush toy. Kevin the Carrot is coming to town this week, as the nation gears up to celebrate Christmas in summer – Junemas. Research from Aldi has revealed that...

www.kentlive.news
