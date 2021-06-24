Tigo unveils rapid shutdown device for high-power solar modules
US-based DC power optimizer technology provider Tigo Energy has unveiled a rapid shutdown device (RSD) with fire safety support for high-power modules. The new product, which uses the same frame mounting features of other products from the company, is claimed to require only 10 seconds for installation thanks to a plug-and-play support for all solar modules with a power output of up to 700 W and featuring standard MC4 connectors with an IP68 enclosure rating.www.pv-magazine.com