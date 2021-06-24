Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Tigo unveils rapid shutdown device for high-power solar modules

By Emiliano Bellini
pv-magazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS-based DC power optimizer technology provider Tigo Energy has unveiled a rapid shutdown device (RSD) with fire safety support for high-power modules. The new product, which uses the same frame mounting features of other products from the company, is claimed to require only 10 seconds for installation thanks to a plug-and-play support for all solar modules with a power output of up to 700 W and featuring standard MC4 connectors with an IP68 enclosure rating.

www.pv-magazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Inverter#Solar Installations#Modules#Canadian Solar#Dc#Tigo Energy#Rsd#W#Ip68#C I#Chint Power Systems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Solar Power
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Using the oceans’ depths to store renewables, compress hydrogen

An international research team has developed a novel concept of gravitational energy storage based on buoyancy, that can be used in locations with deep sea floors and applied to both the storage of offshore wind power and compressed hydrogen. Called Buoyancy Energy Storage Technology (BEST), the proposed technology is defined...
Businesspv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: Hunt Perovskite and 1366 Technologies merge to drive tandem solar cell adoption

Hunt Perovskite Technologies and 1366 Technologies said they have merged to form a company called CubicPV. The merger combines 1366’s Direct Wafer process and Hunt’s printed perovskite solar photovoltaic technology and aims to advance the adoption of tandem modules. The new company will receive $25 million in funding from Hunt Energy Enterprises, First Solar, and Breakthrough Energy Ventures. North Bridge Venture Partners and Polaris Partners also joined in funding the new entity. Hunt Energy Enterprises will join the Board of Directors.
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

Shanghai Electric Presents at SNEC 2021 with Its New Battery Management System (BMS) Taking Center Stage

SHANGHAI, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ -- Shanghai Electric Guoxuan New Energy Technology Co., Ltd ("Shanghai Electric Guoxuan"), a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric (601727.SS and 02727.HK), showcased its energy solutions designed to empower the carbon-neutral future at the 15th International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition (SNEC 2021) held recently in Shanghai. Focused on six major areas in the new energy sector, the theme of Shanghai Electric's solutions unveiled at the Expo is to create a new green power ecosystem, which covers zero-carbon energy, green hydrogen production, industrial energy conservation, environmentally-friendly transportation, green buildings and smart energy storage.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Poland allocates 2.2 GW of solar in renewables auctions

The Polish Energy Regulatory Office (ERO) has announced the final results of its solar and wind auction for projects above 1 MW and another procurement exercise for renewables up to 1 MW in size. The tenders were held on June 8 and June 11, respectively. In the first of the...
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

The future of wind energy is floating turbines on the ocean

No discussions yet. Start a discussion below. The Energy Transition Series: Energy Transformation And Battery Recycling (Video) Eolus & Hydro REIN Jointly Acquires 260 MW Wind Power Project in Sweden. Shanghai Electric Presents at SNEC 2021 with Its New Battery Management System (BMS) Taking Center Stage. FERC Reconsidering Limits On...
BusinessPV Tech

1366 Technologies and Hunt Perovskite merge, secure US$25m in funding

US-based wafer producer 1366 Technologies has merged with Hunt Perovskite Technologies (HPT), with the combined company planning to bring to market tandem modules. Called CubicPV, the new entity combines 1366’s ‘Direct Wafer’ process, which produces a silicon wafer directly from molten silicon rather than sawing one from an ingot, and HPT’s perovskite solar technology, as they aim to increase the efficiency of tandem modules.
Energy Industrycanarymedia.com

Solo solar no more: Regional home solar installers join forces

Leading U.S. residential solar installer Sunrun went public in 2015. Since then, it has installed more than 3 gigawatts' worth of solar systems, established itself as a leader in home batteries and bought one of its largest competitors, Vivint Solar, which increased its reach from about 300,000 to 500,000 customers.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

China’s super heavy rocket to construct space-based solar power station

HELSINKI — China plans to use a new super heavy-lift rocket currently under development to construct a massive space-based solar power station in geostationary orbit. Numerous launches of the upcoming Long March 9 rocket would be used to construct space-based solar power facilities 35,786 kilometers above the Earth, according to Long Lehao, chief designer of China’s Long March rocket series, speaking during a presentation Thursday in Hong Kong.
IndustryHigh Performance Composites

TIADE research project to test blade add-ons for optimized wind turbine LCOE

A consortium composed of LM Wind Power (Kolding, Denmark), GE Renewable Energy (Paris, France) and TNO (The Hague, Netherlands) released an update on project TIADE (Turbine Improvements for Additional Energy) to develop technologies and design methods for more efficient operation of next-generation wind turbine rotors, wind farms with large rotor wakes and demonstrate them in the field.
Orange County, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Solar Power Company Swell Energy Looks to ‘Virtual Power Plants’

Solar and battery storage company Swell Energy Inc. is trying out a new idea to ease Southern California’s power crunch. The Santa Monica-based business is networking thousands of battery storage customers into giant “virtual power plants” that can be put into service when power supplies are stretched thin. Last month,...
Las Vegas, NVcdcgamingreports.com

Las Vegas: MGM to activate 100-megawatt solar power array on Monday

MGM Resorts International will flip on the switch Monday to a 100-megawatt solar array that will power 13 Strip properties and 36,000 hotel rooms. The power-up plan will provide a long stride toward the company’s energy sustainability goals. The Mega Solar Array project was developed in partnership with Invenergy —...
Energy Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Concentrated Solar Power Market Estimates Boost in Energy Industry 2021 | Top Section Players – BrightSource Energy, Solar Millennium AG, Abengoa

The global Concentrated Solar Power Market investigated the popular situation in the descriptions, arrangements, applications, and business chain structure. The Concentrated Solar Power Market report also focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive aspect study, and key regions, etc. in the global Concentrated Solar Power Manufacturers. Concentrated Solar Power Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing method. The process is analyzed completely with respect to Manufacturers, regional study, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications, and the actual process of the entire Concentrated Solar Power industry.
Energy Industryhobbyfarms.com

Bringing Solar Power To Your Farm

If you’re like many people these days, perhaps you’re interested in transitioning your farm to solar energy. But how do you even get started, and how off-grid can your property really become? Here are some options for bringing solar power to your farm. Why Solar?. If you’re already interested in...
Industrysolarpowerworldonline.com

Solar Mounts LLC expands PV module coverage on its carport foundations

Photovoltaic foundations manufacturer Solar Mounts LLC recently designed and engineered seven- and eight-high portrait solar carport systems. The canopies have a reduced number of posts to cut excavating and labor costs and installation time for installers while increasing the number of modules per section. The seven-high system was recently deployed...
Industrysolarindustrymag.com

Ernst Schweizer Debuts Solar Mounting Solutions For Large-Format PV Modules

Ernst Schweizer AG and its subsidiary, DOMA Solartechnik GmbH, are expanding their range of solar mounting systems for flat roofs, MSP-FR – enabling the installation of larger PV modules. As a new addition to the range of east/west (MSP-FR-EW) and south (MSP-FR-S) flat-roof-system solutions for module widths up to 1,205...