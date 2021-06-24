Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Turkey welcomes back tourists, hopes to recoup losses

By MEHMET GUZEL, ZEYNEP BILGINSOY
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AKJDC_0adoXTIi00

ANTALYA, Turkey — (AP) — At the Ananas Hotel on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast, the rooms were cleaned, the pool filled and the sun loungers distanced, as staff prepared to welcome back Russian tourists after nearly 20 months of pandemic-induced closure.

Hotels in Turkey’s popular Antalya region are ready to reopen after Moscow announced it was lifting flight restrictions to Turkey. Tourism representatives are hoping that their sector — a key component of the Turkish economy — can now recover some of its losses.

“We have been closed for about 20 months. We were quite pleased by the lifting of the flight restrictions by Russia,” said Murat Ozbalat, general manager of the Ananas Hotel in the resort town of Alanya. Russians make up about 80% of his guests, he said. “The additional gradual lifting of restrictions from Europe gives us hope for the remainder of the 2021 season.”

While many Turkish businesses suffered during the pandemic, tourism has been clobbered: In 2019, it brought in $34.5 billion and nearly 52 million visitors. In 2020, visitors dropped 69% and revenues fell to about $12 billion, according to the tourism ministry.

“We are talking about a ... sector that has been sitting idle for a year,” said Hamit Kuk of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies. “There is a loss of more than $20 billion.”

Turkey relies on tourism revenues for its foreign currency needs, at a time when it's been hit by double-digit inflation and a sinking currency, exacerbated by the pandemic.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly said this year’s season is crucial.

“We will ensure that tourism professionals can utilize at least the second half of the 2021 season,” he said Saturday, inaugurating a hotel in Antalya. “We aim to get a much bigger share of the tourism cake” along with recouping losses.

German Renata Malzahn, vacationing in the Side resort, known for its ancient ruins overlooking the beach, said she was well aware Turkey needs visitors.

“I think the easing of travel restrictions to Turkey was well overdue,” she said after getting a traditional scrub and bath at her hotel’s Turkish hammam. “If you ease (travel) restrictions with regard to other countries ... you should not exclude Turkey, because the people here also urgently need visitors like us, otherwise the country collapses.”

A spring COVID-19 spike in Turkey, when daily infections hit a record high of 63,000, drew travel warnings. The U.K. and France put Turkey on their red lists requiring returning tourists to quarantine, and Russia suspended flights in April.

The fear of another missed season prompted the government to exclude tourists from what they called a “full lockdown” for Turks.

Tourism workers got priority in vaccinations and the tourism ministry shared a promotional video of mask-wearing staff that said “Enjoy, I’m vaccinated.” The video was taken down after a public outcry on social media, with some people saying it presented Turks as subservient to foreign visitors.

With daily infections down to a 7-day average of 5,645, some countries reassessed their travel warnings this month. France and Germany have removed Turkey from the high-risk list and on Tuesday Russia resumed flights — with Turkish TV stations providing live coverage of the first Russians landing.

The industry is hoping that Britain, Turkey's third-largest tourism market, will also remove the country from its red list.

Turkey’s civil aviation updated its requirements on June 21, saying a negative PCR test within 72 hours of arrival would be required for travelers who have not been fully vaccinated or cannot show proof of recovery from COVID-19.

Jens Brauer, another German tourist, said he feels safe in Turkey. “They are doing a lot (in terms of safety measures) in the hotel, notably keeping safe distances, wearing masks," he said.

But Turkey’s push for foreign tourists could engender risks for the local population. Though hospitalizations and deaths have decreased and vaccinations have gained momentum, only 17% of the population has been fully vaccinated. Tourists from countries where a more contagious variant is spreading could affect Turkey. In Russia, daily infections have soared and vaccination numbers are low.

__

Zeynep Bilginsoy reported from Istanbul. Robert Badendieck in Istanbul and Suzan Fraser in Ankara, contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
42K+
Followers
54K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Istanbul#Economy#Tourism#Turkish#The Ananas Hotel#Russians#The Tourism Ministry#German#Turks#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
World
Country
Germany
Related
Worldgagrule.net

NATO can tell Turkey it is no longer welcome – Bloomberg

Turkey can be told that it is no longer welcome as a NATO member as the West’s patience with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s government wears thin, Bloomberg’s editorial board said on Sunday ahead of a summit of the military alliance. Turkey wants to stay under the West’s military protection and...
Soccerantigojournal.com

Turkey seeks crowd-pleasing win over Wales after Italy loss

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Turkey will be expecting a big boost from a supportive crowd in Baku, and they might just need it. After a 3-0 loss to Italy without even a shot on target, Turkey will face a Wales team looking to build on its opening draw when the teams meet Wednesday at the European Championship.
Worldharrisondaily.com

The Latest: Italy welcomes tourists from US, Canada, Japan

ROME — Italy’s leader is pitching for tourists to start coming from the United States, Canada and Japan to give a vitally needed boost to Italian hotel and restaurant businesses. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
Lifestyletourtelegraph.com

Croatia Welcomes First Wave of Tourists

A much-anticipated wave of some 290,000 tourists arrived in Croatia over the weekend, among whom 250,000 were foreigners, Croatian public television has reported. The majority of tourists — mostly Germans, Slovenes, Austrians, Czechs, and Poles — are staying in the Istria and Kvarner regions in the northern Adriatic. The Croatian...
Worldpeoplenewschronicle.com

Turkey invites back sightseers, desires to recover misfortunes

ANTALYA, Turkey — At the Ananas Hotel on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast, the rooms were cleaned, the pool filled and the hammocks removed, as staff arranged to welcome back Russian travelers after almost 20 months of pandemic-prompted conclusion. Inns in Turkey’s famous Antalya district are prepared to resume after Moscow reported...
WorldPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Turkey's Erdogan takes first step in 'crazy' canal project

ISTANBUL — (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday took the first step in the construction of a ship canal skirting Istanbul that the government says will ease marine traffic in the Bosporus Strait. “Today we are opening a new page in the history of Turkey’s development,” Erdogan...
Worldtravelweekly.com

Mauritius welcoming back international visitors

After months of closed borders, Mauritius will once again be welcoming international travelers, starting July 15. This beautiful island off the southeast coast of Africa in the Indian Ocean announced it will be opening in phases during 2021. The first phase, from July 15 to Sept. 30, will enable vaccinated travelers to have a resort holiday on the island. Holidaymakers will be able to enjoy facilities within their chosen resort premises, including the swimming pool and beach. If guests stay more than 14 days and have negative PCR tests during their stay in the resort, they will be able to explore the island.
Militarygreekcitytimes.com

Turkey claims Greece violated summer naval training ban

Turkey is committed to its recent agreement with Athens not to hold any exercises in the Aegean during the summer, but it “should not be expected to watch Greece violate the deal outright with its hands tied,” the country’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu accused...
California StatePosted by
CNN

Travel news: EU to welcome US tourists, New York and California reopen

(CNN) — It's been another huge week in travel news, and once again CNN Travel is here to help you keep track of the constantly changing world of global restrictions. Come to these round-ups each week to learn about the countries relaxing entry rules, the attractions reopening the doors and the places that have shuttered because of Covid-19 outbreaks.
World24newshd.tv

Turkish resort frets over second lost summer

The Russians are finally coming but the mayor of this empty Turkish resort doubts their converted rubles will save what looks to be another lost summer. "We closed the last tourism season down 75 percent," Bodrum mayor Ahmet Aras told AFP in a lavish library overlooking the Aegean Sea. "We...
Protestsnewsatw.com

Turkey LGBT: Police use force to break up Gay Pride rally in Istanbul

Police in Turkey have fired tear gas at demonstrators at a Gay Pride rally in Turkey. Gay Pride marches have been banned in the Turkish city of Istanbul since 2015. This year, local authorities said they had banned the parade due to Covid-19 restrictions. Homosexuality is not illegal in Turkey...
Lifestylebiologyreporter.com

More foreigners on vacation in Poland compared to last year?

The shortfall in foreign tourists’ expenditures has been partially offset by the tourism industry through the expenditures of domestic tourists. Foreign guests, who are a minority in the Polish tourism movement, usually spend more in Poland than domestic tourists. The decline in the number of COVID-19 cases and the more...
LifestyleTime Out Global

Italy is welcoming tourists again from around the world

Trips to Tuscany and sun-soaked holidays on Italian islands might be back on your agenda: despite being one of the hardest-hit countries during the crisis of the past year, Italy is officially open again to European and American tourists along with other nationalities. This week, Italian health minister Roberto Speranza...
Worlddnyuz.com

Turkey’s Erdogan Launches Work On Controversial Black Sea Canal

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday launched the start of construction on a controversial canal aimed at easing congestion on the Bosphorus but which critics say courts environmental disaster. The “Canal Istanbul” is a gigantic waterway running parallel to the Bosphorus Strait connecting the Black Sea to the Sea...
Worldmaritime-executive.com

Erdogan Launches Istanbul Canal Project

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Sazlidere Bridge, part of the Northern Marmara Highway project. Erdogan described it as the long-awaited launch of construction for the massive Kanal Istanbul project, which would cut a bypass route from the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara, paralleling the Bosporus.
HealthMiami Herald

Germany begins welcoming American tourists who are vaccinated

Germany had reopened its borders to fully vaccinated leisure travelers from several non-European Union countries, the German Interior Ministry announced. That includes immunized visitors from the United States, many of whom are eager to take a European vacation this summer, since Germany dropped the U.S. from the list of countries it considers high-risk on June 13. Up until now, only those who could prove they had an urgent or exceptional need to travel could apply for entry into Germany.
MilitaryPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

US warns that Islamic State extremists still a world threat

ROME — (AP) — As the U.S. works on its military withdrawal from Afghanistan, members of the global coalition fighting the Islamic State group met Monday to chart future steps against the extremist group. The meeting came just a day after the U.S. launched airstrikes against Iran-backed militias near the...