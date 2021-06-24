Barracudas fall to Dolphins

This summer Jacksonville University’s Track and Field team is enjoying a runner’s high as it proudly sends off two of its alumni to the Olympic Track and Field Trials, Adja Sackor and Michelle Howell. The trials are taking place June 18-27 in Eugene, Oregon, at the University of Oregon, and the top three runners from this meet will be off to compete in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. According to Director of Track and Field, Ron Grigg, Jr., “The U.S. Olympic Trials is the third most competitive track meet on the planet after the Olympics and World Championships. For Adja and Michelle to have qualified, it solidifies their ‘world class’ status.” Here’s some information about our athletes to bring you up to speed: