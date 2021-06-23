NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION – STEVENSVILLE RURAL FIRE DISTRICT. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Stevensville Rural Fire District (SRFD) Board of Trustees will hold a public auction of District property, formerly known as the Sunset Fire Station, held at 7 pm on July 21, 2021, in the meeting room of the District administration building at 156 Kinsman Drive, Stevensville, Montana 59870. Bids must be submitted by 5 p.m. on July 21, 2021, for the sale of SRFD real property and building at 1354 North Sunset Bench Road, former Sunset Fire Station. The auction will be in the form of sealed written bids to be opened and read at the auction time.