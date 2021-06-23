Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stevensville, MT

Public Auction – Stevensville Rural Fire District

By Editor
bitterrootstar.com
 8 days ago

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION – STEVENSVILLE RURAL FIRE DISTRICT. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Stevensville Rural Fire District (SRFD) Board of Trustees will hold a public auction of District property, formerly known as the Sunset Fire Station, held at 7 pm on July 21, 2021, in the meeting room of the District administration building at 156 Kinsman Drive, Stevensville, Montana 59870. Bids must be submitted by 5 p.m. on July 21, 2021, for the sale of SRFD real property and building at 1354 North Sunset Bench Road, former Sunset Fire Station. The auction will be in the form of sealed written bids to be opened and read at the auction time.

bitterrootstar.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stevensville, MT
City
Hamilton, MT
Stevensville, MT
Government
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Auction#Online Auction#Real Property#Srfd Rrb#Board Of Trustees#District Administrative
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

The delta variant: Everything you need to know

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus, known as delta, is spreading in the United States and around the world, causing a surge of cases in some countries and prompting several nations to introduce new lockdowns. The delta variant, which was first identified in India, now accounts for 25 percent...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland imposes moratorium on federal executions

The Justice Department is halting federal executions after a historic use of capital punishment by the Trump administration, which carried out 13 executions in six months. Attorney General Merrick Garland made the announcement Thursday night, saying he was imposing a moratorium on federal executions while the Justice Department conducts a review of its policies and procedures.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi names Liz Cheney to serve on Jan. 6 select committee

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has named Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) to serve on the select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol by a mob of pro-Trump supporters. The move was not quite a surprise, since Cheney has emerged as the most prominent critic of former President Trump and his role in instigating the Jan. 6 riot.