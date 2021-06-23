UW Planetarium to Celebrate 1969 Historic Moon Landing with Programs in July

The moon will take center stage in July, with no less than three programs focused on the subject at the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium. “We’ll be taking a break from our schedule Independence Day weekend but resume with programs in July,” says Max Gilbraith, the planetarium’s coordinator. “I’m looking forward to our week of Apollo-themed programs -- detailing the original missions, past efforts and the upcoming Orion Program to return humans to the moon. Those who like to get lost in deep space will enjoy observing the universe in invisible wavelengths, hunting for life on Mars or diving into black holes.”