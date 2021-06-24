Cancel
House Republicans Form Conservative Climate Change Caucus

By 9and10news Site Staff
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
A group of Republicans in the U.S. House are forming a caucus to tackle climate change.

The Conservative Climate Caucus will educate Republicans about climate change and advocate market-based policies to slow its effects.

Rep. John Curtis of Utah says his party can push for climate change solutions while sticking to conservative values.

But the move is a big break from former President Trump, who often dismissed the issue.

Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan says it’s time for Republicans to acknowledge the reality of climate change and reduce carbon emissions without hurting the business community.

