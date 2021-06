Written by Denise Scretchen, Manager of the Anderson Township Branch Library. The renovation process at Anderson has truly been an adventurous one, culminating in functional upgrades that our customers love. We closed temporarily on April 16 to update the carpet, paint, furniture, shelving, and more. It has been quite a journey to remove every single item off of the shelves, then return those same items to new shelves, plus all of the work in between.