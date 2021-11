When Australia’s women’s national team play football there is often a devil on the observer’s shoulder. It has one of those irritating invisible voices which warns, even when they are a goal or two up, that a disaster is never more than a couple of questionable choices away. This has been the soundtrack to the modern-day Matildas, a golden generation who either play out of their skins or do exactly the opposite. It is an on-field bipolarity akin to a Rachmaninov score – you think you’re in heaven and then all of a sudden you’re crying and can’t figure out why.

FIFA ・ 11 DAYS AGO