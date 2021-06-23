Summer school to be conducted on larger scale
As the school prepares for summer learning with the school year coming to an end on June 11, the school staff must make plans to accommodate students. Summer enrichment consists of programs for students to take electives in advance and open up space in their busy schedules, or programs for students to participate in credit recovery. School after the academic period this year will be run on a much larger scale than previous years and will be orchestrated by many members of the school staff.chantillynews.org