Lidl is selling an 8ft trampoline for less than £80 - if you're quick

If you’re already click-happy with all the 4th of July deals happening, we’ve got another doozy for you. Shopbop’s massive Summer Sale is officially on starting now and lasting through Monday, July 5 (11:59 p.m. PST), offering us savvy shoppers an EXTRA 25% off select sale styles with the code SUMMER at checkout. You know this drill: past seasons’ faves are offered at the steepest discounts they can go AND deals on newer spring and summer must-haves can also be snagged. Don’t be fooled by the style smatter-platter we've culled together below because this is just the tip of the Shopbop iceberg — there's an entire treasure trove of fashion scores waiting inside its Sale section. We peeped the likes of everything from luxe wedding-guest dresses to cute sports bras, classic wide-leg cropped denim, and loads of everyday sandals. With a sale-on-sale this huge, the marked-down styles are sure to sell out with speed. So, word to the wise: treat yourself to a little spending spree before heading out to that holiday soiree.