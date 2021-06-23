Adoption Petition – minor child H.M.G.

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY. Petitioner filed a petition for adoption and termination of parental rights of Respondent and the biological father of the minor child, H.H.G. A hearing on the adoption will take place on July 8, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at the Ravalli County Courthouse, located at 205 Bedford Street, Hamilton, MT 59840. The Court’s phone number is 406-375-6710. Failure of the Respondent or the biological father to appear at that time will result in the termination of parental rights and Petitioner will adopt the minor child.