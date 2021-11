We should probably start by stating the obvious, shouldn't we? Since Cristiano Ronaldo came back to Old Trafford, Manchester United have been woeful defensively. The prodigal son is back, bringing with him a guarantee of goals. The issue is rather that they are flying in at both ends. It makes for drama and spectacle certainly. It is just that Sunday's 5-0 loss to Liverpool was a bit King Lear, Act II, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cast to the winds having been abandoned by his charges.

