TEXAS Outdoor Musical in Palo Duro Canyon State Park outside of Canyon is the hottest ticket in town and the coolest show. The summer temperatures in the second-largest canyon in the U.S. easily top triple digits. In its 55th season, the show, which runs June 1 to mid-August, takes advantage of the relief that comes once the sun drops behind the 600-foot canyon wall. While it might not be exactly cool, the dry heat in the shade is bearable.