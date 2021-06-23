Cancel
Boonton, NJ

Pet adoptions slowing down in NJ as COVID recovery continues

By Dino Flammia
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 6 days ago
Shelters and rescues could hardly keep up with demand during the height of the coronavirus pandemic and even as recent as earlier this year. But as quickly as residents raced to adopt or foster a furry friend during lockdown and work-at-home mode, animal facilities are seeing a slowdown in the amount of interest as the Garden State continues its recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, even though plenty of animals still need a place to call home.

92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

