Pet adoptions slowing down in NJ as COVID recovery continues

OK so for some reason my husband loves getting outdoors and shooting himself down fast-moving streams in little narrow boats. In my effort to be supportive, I've tried kayaking with him and after realizing the every sharp and pointy rock was aiming directly for my spine, I opted out. He loves it though and God Bless...I want him to dodge rocks all he wants so when I came across this list of the best kayak spots in Jersey I thought I would share it with you and with him!