Louise Marshall and other notable leaders featured in mural on COFO Building
Louise Marshall, 96, is one of six individuals featured in a mural painted on the side of Jackson State University’s Council of Federated Organizations (COFO) Civil Rights Education Center located at 1017 John R. Lynch Street. The center, opened by Jackson State University in 2011, honors the past, deals with issues of the present and offers hope for the future. The artist of the mural is Mississippi atist Sabrina Howard.themississippilink.com