Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, MS

Louise Marshall and other notable leaders featured in mural on COFO Building

By Online Editor
Mississippi Link
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouise Marshall, 96, is one of six individuals featured in a mural painted on the side of Jackson State University’s Council of Federated Organizations (COFO) Civil Rights Education Center located at 1017 John R. Lynch Street. The center, opened by Jackson State University in 2011, honors the past, deals with issues of the present and offers hope for the future. The artist of the mural is Mississippi atist Sabrina Howard.

themississippilink.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
Entertainment
Jackson, MS
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fannie Lou Hamer
Person
Herbert Marshall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mural#Cofo Building#African American#Lanier High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Education
News Break
Music
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...