Advanced Human Imaging to finish integration of health screening tech with Nexus-Vita app

By Adam Ang
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralia-listed Advanced Human Imaging has entered into a binding agreement with Singaporean health tech company Nexus-Vita for the integration of its smartphone-based health screening platform with the latter's upcoming health app. The deal is for a consideration of $500,000. WHAT IT DOES. Nexus-Vita is developing an application that allows users...

Vietnamese health tech firm develops AI model for TB diagnosis, screening

VinBrain, an AI healthcare software developer in Vietnam, recently came up with an AI model for the diagnosis and screening of tuberculosis. The Vingroup-backed company has worked with the German non-profit group Friends for International Tuberculosis Relief in writing a white paper discussing the utilisation of AI in TB diagnosis and screening in the country.
The Future of Connected Health Tech is Here

If it feels like the traditional face-to-face healthcare model has rocketed into something far more agile and connected seemingly overnight, you're right. "We've seen 10 years of progress in the last year with the advent of virtual medicine," said Philip Adamson, M.D., Abbott's chief medical officer, Heart Failure, during an Abbott-led panel at the Wall Street Journal's Future of Everything Festival. The annual event brings together the most revolutionary minds to explore the ideas forming what comes next in a number of areas, including technology and health.
"Humanizing Healthcare: Hardwire Humanity into the Future of Health"

"Care after Covid: What the Pandemic Revealed Is Broken in Health Care and How to Reinvent It" "Framers: Human Advantage in an Age of Technology and Turmoil" Digital Health Data Could Be Big Business for Oklahoma. By Matt Trotter • Jan 4, 2017. Oklahoma — Tulsa, more specifically — may...
IBM Digital Health Pass To Integrate With CLX Health's TrustAssure™ Platform

The IBM Digital Health Pass is designed to enable organizations to verify COVID-19 test results or vaccine administration for employees, customers and visitors entering their site, such as a sports stadium, airplane, university, government building or workplace. Relying on a combination of encryption, QR codes and blockchain technology, the IBM Digital Health Pass is a secured, voluntary digital alternative to paper test results or vaccination cards and provides another option, if needed, for individuals to share that they have tested negative or been vaccinated for COVID-19.
AZ HIE Integrates Advance Directives to Inform Clinical Decision Making

The HIE has partnered with the vendor Care Directives to create the Arizona Healthcare Directives Registry (AzHDR). The AzHDR will provide a secure, reliable place to complete, upload, and save Arizonans' advance directives so providers have access to patients’ end-of-life care wishes. "We are eager and excited to work with...
Mr. Health Tech

I was selected to take part in a F500 company’s leadership program where only 25 candidates were chosen. I worked in both analytics and operations during my time there. After being promoted, I transitioned into the Life Sciences industry to consult for big pharma clients. I manage a team of developers to create analytics for different clients.
Health IT Platform Enhances Medical Image Sharing, EHR Integration

The scalable health IT solution is set to provide GI physicians with the video and image routing and display capabilities that they need to perform advanced procedures. "As innovators in endoscopic imaging, we understand that endoscopists require more video sources and more advanced image routing and display when performing intraoperative and therapeutic procedures," Devon Bream, MPH, FACHE, Fujifilm’s global vice president of endoscopy and general manager of systems integration, said in a press release.
Worldwide Digital Therapeutics Industry To 2027 - Growing Need To Manage Healthcare Costs Is Driving The Demand

DUBLIN, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Therapeutics Market By End Use (Patients, Providers, Payers, Employers and Others), By Applications (Diabetes, CNS Disease, Respiratory Diseases, Smoking Cessation, Obesity, CVD and others), By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Health screenings for men at every age

Health screenings are an essential part of maintaining your overall health and well-being, especially as you age. They are vital tools in the prevention and early detection of illnesses and diseases that may otherwise go unnoticed or untreated. Motivated by this fact, we turn to John Falatko, DO, PPG – Internal Medicine, for more on the preventative checkups and age-appropriate health screenings men should be getting now, so they have more time for the life they want later.
New app tracks human mobility and COVID-19

Analyzing how people move about in their daily lives has long been important to urban planners, traffic engineers, and others developing new infrastructure projects. But amid the social restrictions and quarantine policies imposed during the global spread of COVID-19--which is directly linked to the movement of people--human mobility patterns changed dramatically.
How private are mental health apps?

The past year has been unlike any other — filled with stress, anxiety and sadness for millions of people. So perhaps it’s not surprising that many people are downloading mental health apps for support. But Consumer Reports warns, sharing deeply personal, sensitive information on some virtual platforms might not be as private as you think.
10 keys to integrating health into urban and transport planning

As much as 20% of premature mortality can be attributed to poor urban and transport planning. Nevertheless, quantitative indicators to guide the integration of health components into urban design have been lacking. To address this gap, a team from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a centre supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation, has identified 10 principles--and corresponding indicators--to help urban planners incorporate public health into their work.
For firms, advanced tech is no longer optional

Tools such as automation and artificial intelligence must be part of operational strategy. Technology enabled accounting firms to weather the coronavirus pandemic, but it will be just as fundamental to success as we return to something approaching normalcy. While there may have been a time when advanced technology could be used to supplement your core business, today it is your core business.
Northeast Delta Human Services Authority's primary, behavioral care integration model creates better access to health service

MONROE, La. (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) continues its behavioral health and primary health care integration as a progressive approach to reaching the best outcomes in caring for people with multiple healthcare needs. Improving the physical health status of people with mental illnesses and addictions...
Privacy issues in mobile health apps

Physicians should be aware of the privacy issues when determining the pros and cons of these apps. A new analysis identifies “serious problems” in the privacy practices of health-related mobile applications (mHealth apps). According to the analysis, published by BMJ, physicians should be aware of the inconsistent privacy practices of...
Clinical Trial Market Global Forecast, Impact of COVID-19, Industry Trends by Phases, Study Design, Region, Opportunity Company Overview, Revenue – Renub Research

The clinical trial is a human medical study designed to test the safety and effectiveness of drugs, therapeutic products and devices before they are ultimately launched in the market. Around the world, the market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing R&D investment in pharmaceutical, life science and clinical research industries. Research centers and numerous organisations enhance clinical trials’ productivity and effectiveness by advancing and managing clinical trials globally. According to our analysis, the Clinical Trials Market will reach the value of US$ 57.46 Billion by 2026.
If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Dr. Fauci Warns These People are Spreading COVID

The news from today's White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing was promising, with talk of a July 4th celebration like no other—COVID-19 deaths are going down, and cases overall continue to fall. However, something lurks within: The Delta variant, a more transmissible version of the coronavirus that is infecting a very specific group of people. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned about the problem today. Read on to hear who he says is spreading COVID, and which states are in danger—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.