Sterling trades below 2-1/2 month high against euro, eyes on BoE meeting

By Reuters
kitco.com
 10 days ago

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Sterling traded just off 2-1/2 month highs hit against the euro earlier on Wednesday as euro zone surveys of purchasing managers outshone Britain's, while the British currency gained for a third session against the dollar. Recent movements in the pound have been dollar-driven, as investors...

www.kitco.com
